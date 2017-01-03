Infoworks Lands $14,999,998 New Financing

Infoworks mission is to enable enterprises to quickly leverage their data assets, for all enterprise use-cases, whether via BI, reporting, OLAP, or advanced and statistical analytics.

Proceeds Purposes

Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 4 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.