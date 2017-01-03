Infoworks Lands $14,999,998 New Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=afc5030e-465b-4b3b-aef9-260235368e4c
Date
1/3/2017
Company Name
Infoworks
Mailing Address
2025 Gateway Place San Jose, CA 95110 USA
Company Description
Infoworks mission is to enable enterprises to quickly leverage their data assets, for all enterprise use-cases, whether via BI, reporting, OLAP, or advanced and statistical analytics.
Website
http://www.infoworks.io
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$14,999,998
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 4 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed