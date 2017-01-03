Blue Danube Systems Secures $2,000,000 New Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/3/2017
  • Company Name
    Blue Danube Systems
  • Mailing Address
    465 Fairchild Drive Mountain View, NJ 94043 USA
  • Company Description
    Blue Danube Systems designs innovative mobile wireless access solutions that significantly and cost-effectively increase network capacity and enhance quality of service.
  • Website
    http://www.bluedanube.com
  • Transaction Type
    Debt
  • Transaction Amount
    $2,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 1 investor participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.