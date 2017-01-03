Blue Danube Systems Secures $2,000,000 New Funding Round

-
Feed Type
Link
Date
1/3/2017
Company Name
Blue Danube Systems
Mailing Address
465 Fairchild Drive Mountain View, NJ 94043 USA
Company Description
Blue Danube Systems designs innovative mobile wireless access solutions that significantly and cost-effectively increase network capacity and enhance quality of service.
Website
http://www.bluedanube.com
Transaction Type
Debt
Transaction Amount
$2,000,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 1 investor participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed