RedSeal Systems Secures $4,999,999 New Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=6128e365-616e-47b2-8ad5-a69166e4e918
-
Date
12/31/2016
-
Company Name
RedSeal Systems
-
Mailing Address
2540 Mission College Blvd. Santa Clara, CA 95054 USA
-
Company Description
RedSeal Systems gives the concrete answer with a Security Risk Management (SRM) system that provides unified and measurable insight to network security and its effectiveness.
-
Website
http://www.redseal.co
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$4,999,999
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 17 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed