Xplenty Garners $4,000,000 New Financing

  • Date
    12/23/2016
  • Company Name
    Xplenty
  • Mailing Address
    580 California Street San Francisco, CA 94190 USA
  • Company Description
    Xplenty’s cloud-based, easy-to-use, data integration service makes it easy to move, process and transform more data, faster, reducing preparation time so businesses can unlock insights quickly.
  • Website
    http://www.xplenty.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $4,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • Venture Investor
    Bain Capital Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Rembrandt Venture Partners
  • Venture Investor
    True Ventures

