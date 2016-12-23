Xplenty Garners $4,000,000 New Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=7f144f4f-c62e-467d-86dc-c410bc6d9bb3
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Xplenty
Mailing Address
580 California Street San Francisco, CA 94190 USA
Company Description
Xplenty’s cloud-based, easy-to-use, data integration service makes it easy to move, process and transform more data, faster, reducing preparation time so businesses can unlock insights quickly.
Website
http://www.xplenty.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$4,000,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Bain Capital Ventures
Venture Investor
Rembrandt Venture Partners
Venture Investor
True Ventures