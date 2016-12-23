Glu Mobile Acquires Plain Vanilla for Undisclosed Sum

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/23/2016
  • Company Name
    Plain Vanilla
  • Mailing Address
    169 11th Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
  • Company Description
    Based in San Francisco and Reykjavik, Iceland the Plain Vanilla team includes amazing illustrators, motion artists, musicians, graphic designers and programmers who are passionate about creating amazing games. Plain Vanilla is developing QuizUp, the first multiplatform and real-time social trivia engine.
  • Website
    http://www.quizup.com
  • Transaction Type
    M&A
  • Transaction Amount
    Undisclosed
  • Transaction Round
  • Proceeds Purposes
  • M&A Terms
    Mobile giant Glu has purchased the studio behind popular trivia game Quiz Up for $1.2m in cash.

