Glu Mobile Acquires Plain Vanilla for Undisclosed Sum

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=b53271c3-c922-44c6-9fe7-635c8f321670
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Plain Vanilla
Mailing Address
169 11th Street San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
Company Description
Based in San Francisco and Reykjavik, Iceland the Plain Vanilla team includes amazing illustrators, motion artists, musicians, graphic designers and programmers who are passionate about creating amazing games. Plain Vanilla is developing QuizUp, the first multiplatform and real-time social trivia engine.
Website
http://www.quizup.com
Transaction Type
M&A
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
Transaction Round
Proceeds Purposes
M&A Terms
Mobile giant Glu has purchased the studio behind popular trivia game Quiz Up for $1.2m in cash.