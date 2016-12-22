REVOLUTION Medicines Garners $25,000,000 Series A Funding

    12/22/2016
    REVOLUTION Medicines
    Undisclosed Redwood City, CA 94062 USA
    REVOLUTION Medicines’ first drug candidates exploit and improve upon the properties of amphotericin B, a powerful, broad-spectrum antifungal compound found in nature that has avoided generating significant drug resistance in 50 years of clinical use.
    Undisclosed
    Venture Equity
    $25,000,000
    Series A
    Proceeds from this expanded round will support the company as it continues advancing its discovery programs toward clinical development.
    The Column Group
    Third Rock Ventures

