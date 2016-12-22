REVOLUTION Medicines Garners $25,000,000 Series A Funding

-
Date
12/22/2016
Company Name
REVOLUTION Medicines
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Redwood City, CA 94062 USA
Company Description
REVOLUTION Medicines’ first drug candidates exploit and improve upon the properties of amphotericin B, a powerful, broad-spectrum antifungal compound found in nature that has avoided generating significant drug resistance in 50 years of clinical use.
Website
Undisclosed
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$25,000,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds from this expanded round will support the company as it continues advancing its discovery programs toward clinical development.
Venture Investor
The Column Group
Venture Investor
Third Rock Ventures