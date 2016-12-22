CodeHS Secures $1,898,908 New Funding Round

Company Description

CodeHS is a program for helping to teach computer science to beginners with a focus on working with high schools. What we provide to schools is a “class in a box,” which gives them everything they need to start teaching a computer science class. We provide a web-based curriculum, teacher tools, and teacher training. Students can learn in school or at home and can get help from our community of tutors along the way. Students learn in a beginner friendly environment and start with Karel the Dog. The analogy is that coding is like giving commands to a computer, which is just like giving commands to a dog, and students start programming by moving the dog around the grid and putting down and taking tennis balls. The idea is to allow students to start writing programs right away in a way that lets them focus on the concepts. We provide lots of tools for managing classrooms and the classroom focus makes our product really stand out among others in the space. http://codehs.com