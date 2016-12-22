CodeHS Secures $1,898,908 New Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/22/2016
  • Company Name
    CodeHS
  • Mailing Address
    1328 Mission Street Palo Alto, CA 94103 USA
  • Company Description
    CodeHS is a program for helping to teach computer science to beginners with a focus on working with high schools. What we provide to schools is a “class in a box,” which gives them everything they need to start teaching a computer science class. We provide a web-based curriculum, teacher tools, and teacher training. Students can learn in school or at home and can get help from our community of tutors along the way. Students learn in a beginner friendly environment and start with Karel the Dog. The analogy is that coding is like giving commands to a computer, which is just like giving commands to a dog, and students start programming by moving the dog around the grid and putting down and taking tennis balls. The idea is to allow students to start writing programs right away in a way that lets them focus on the concepts. We provide lots of tools for managing classrooms and the classroom focus makes our product really stand out among others in the space. http://codehs.com
  • Website
    http://www.codehs.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $1,898,908
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 14 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2016, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.