CodeHS Secures $1,898,908 New Funding Round

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=b5e7bf9e-f0a0-4115-ab88-c0c4f99933c6
Date
12/22/2016
Company Name
CodeHS
Mailing Address
1328 Mission Street Palo Alto, CA 94103 USA
Company Description
CodeHS is a program for helping to teach computer science to beginners with a focus on working with high schools. What we provide to schools is a “class in a box,” which gives them everything they need to start teaching a computer science class. We provide a web-based curriculum, teacher tools, and teacher training. Students can learn in school or at home and can get help from our community of tutors along the way. Students learn in a beginner friendly environment and start with Karel the Dog. The analogy is that coding is like giving commands to a computer, which is just like giving commands to a dog, and students start programming by moving the dog around the grid and putting down and taking tennis balls. The idea is to allow students to start writing programs right away in a way that lets them focus on the concepts. We provide lots of tools for managing classrooms and the classroom focus makes our product really stand out among others in the space. http://codehs.com
Website
http://www.codehs.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$1,898,908
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 14 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed