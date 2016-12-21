Superflex Lands $9,600,000 Series A Funding Round

-
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=dba34b65-cf4f-42d6-93b3-72043b4cf723
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
Superflex
Mailing Address
Undisclosed Menlo Park, CA 94025 USA
Company Description
Superflex has hired a team of leaders in textiles, industrial design, robotics, biomechanics, and data science to develop the new category of Powered Clothing: lightweight, connected apparel, comfortably worn under any outfit, with integrated electric “muscles” that add intelligent wearable strength and natural.
Website
http://www.superflextech.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$9,600,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
In addition to its investment, Global Brain will work with Superflex to set up a Japan office and leverage its network to assist the company in entering the domestic market.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Global Brain
Venture Investor
Horizons Ventures
Venture Investor
Sinovation Ventures