Superflex Lands $9,600,000 Series A Funding Round

    12/21/2016
    Superflex
    Undisclosed Menlo Park, CA 94025 USA
    Superflex has hired a team of leaders in textiles, industrial design, robotics, biomechanics, and data science to develop the new category of Powered Clothing: lightweight, connected apparel, comfortably worn under any outfit, with integrated electric “muscles” that add intelligent wearable strength and natural.
    http://www.superflextech.com
    Venture Equity
    $9,600,000
    Series A
    In addition to its investment, Global Brain will work with Superflex to set up a Japan office and leverage its network to assist the company in entering the domestic market.
    Global Brain
    Horizons Ventures
    Sinovation Ventures

