Snap Acquires Flite for Undisclosed Sum

    12/21/2016
    Flite
    23 Geary Street San Francisco, CA 94108 USA
    Flite offers the leading creative management platform to empower professional advertisers to deliver HTML5 ads that live up to the expectations of today s consumers.
    http://www.flite.com
    M&A
    Undisclosed
    Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

