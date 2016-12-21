LeanData Obtains $10,000,000 Series B Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    LeanData
  • Mailing Address
    111 West Evelyn Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 USA
  • Company Description
    At LeanData, we are focused on making our customers more successful by solving the garbage-in/garbage-out paradigm of enterprise data. We believe enterprises cannot make data-driven business decisions if they do not trust the quality of their data.
  • Website
    http://www.leandatainc.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $10,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The financing will help support new partnerships and expand the reach of LeanData’s strategic solution, which delivers a superior sales experience by connecting customers with the right reps at the right time.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Sapphire Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Shasta Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Correlation Ventures

