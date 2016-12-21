LeanData Obtains $10,000,000 Series B Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=a490247d-1b24-45ff-a4f3-76495ba7060c
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
LeanData
Mailing Address
111 West Evelyn Ave Sunnyvale, CA 94086 USA
Company Description
At LeanData, we are focused on making our customers more successful by solving the garbage-in/garbage-out paradigm of enterprise data. We believe enterprises cannot make data-driven business decisions if they do not trust the quality of their data.
Website
http://www.leandatainc.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$10,000,000
Transaction Round
Series B
Proceeds Purposes
The financing will help support new partnerships and expand the reach of LeanData’s strategic solution, which delivers a superior sales experience by connecting customers with the right reps at the right time.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Sapphire Ventures
Venture Investor
Shasta Ventures
Venture Investor
Correlation Ventures