LaunchDarkly Lands $8,700,000 New Financing Round

Feed Type
Link
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
LaunchDarkly
Mailing Address
325 9th St. San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
Company Description
LaunchDarkly gives product managers total control of their features. Turn features on and off for who you want from our easy to use dashboard without waiting for engineering. Roll out to percentages of your population, segments, or whatever rules you define. Get faster feedback from the people you want.
Website
http://www.launchdarkly.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$8,700,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
DFJ
Venture Investor
SoftTech VC
Venture Investor
Bloomberg Beta