LaunchDarkly Lands $8,700,000 New Financing Round

    12/21/2016
    LaunchDarkly
    325 9th St. San Francisco, CA 94103 USA
    LaunchDarkly gives product managers total control of their features. Turn features on and off for who you want from our easy to use dashboard without waiting for engineering. Roll out to percentages of your population, segments, or whatever rules you define. Get faster feedback from the people you want.
    http://www.launchdarkly.com
    Venture Equity
    $8,700,000
    Undisclosed
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
    DFJ
    SoftTech VC
    Bloomberg Beta

