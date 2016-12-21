DabKick Garners New Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    DabKick
  • Mailing Address
    1155 Broadway Street Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
  • Company Description
    DabKick lets you enjoy free online videos and music, photos, and web pix together with your friends – all while chatting and interacting live!
  • Website
    http://www.dabkick.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    Undisclosed
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The investment will be used for engineering, product development and marketing initiatives that will drive continued momentum for DabKick.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    GV Launch Gurus
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

