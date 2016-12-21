DabKick Garners New Funding Round

-
-
-
Date
12/21/2016
-
Company Name
DabKick
-
Mailing Address
1155 Broadway Street Redwood City, CA 94063 USA
-
Company Description
DabKick lets you enjoy free online videos and music, photos, and web pix together with your friends – all while chatting and interacting live!
-
Website
http://www.dabkick.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
Undisclosed
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
The investment will be used for engineering, product development and marketing initiatives that will drive continued momentum for DabKick.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
GV Launch Gurus
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed