Ceterix Orthopaedics Garners $23,041,070 New Round

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=6e77e364-7c89-4b29-916c-eda341e6564a
Date
12/21/2016
Company Name
Ceterix Orthopaedics
Mailing Address
959 Hamilton Avenue Menlo Park, CA 94025 USA
Company Description
Ceterix Orthopaedics develops novel surgical tools for arthroscopic procedures.
Website
http://www.ceterix.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$23,041,070
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 12 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed