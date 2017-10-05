Under New Ownership, San Diego’s Ad-Juster Names Dennis Clerke CEO

Ad-Juster, a San Diego adtech startup acquired earlier this year by the investment arm of China’s Innotech International Group, Wednesday named local software entrepreneur Dennis Clerke as CEO. He succeeds Ad-Juster founder and president Mike Lewis, who has left the company.

Clerke (a San Diego Xconomist) was previously the CEO of Sunnyvale, CA-based NetSeer, an adtech acquired in February by Inuvo (NYSE: INUV, an advertising technology and digital publishing company based in Little Rock, AR.

Before that, he was an executive vice president at the Software Equity Group, a mergers-and-acquisitions advisory firm near San Diego, and CEO of Alignent Software before it was acquired by Sopheon in 2007. Clerke was also the co-founder and CEO of Cardiff Software, a business process software developer near San Diego that was acquired by Verity (NASDAQ: VRTY) in 2004.

Ad-Juster, founded in 2007, is a Web-based provider of unified data reporting and analytics for digital advertising. The company’s software-as-a-service automates the aggregation of third-party reports on digital advertising campaigns, and Clerke said Ad-Juster’s platform uses machine learning to help analyze the data.

In a note to Xconomy, he wrote, “Analytics and data measurement [are] in the cross hairs of digital advertising, and we have a blue-chip client base of the most prominent publishers and partners in the space. Those clients include Disney, Hearst, eBay, Fox, NBC and more.”

Innotech Capitals, a private equity group focusing on the global adtech market, acquired Ad-Juster in January. Financial terms were not disclosed, and a spokesman for Ad-Juster said the acquisition of U.S. adtech companies by Chinese investors is unusual.

According to a statement Wednesday, Clerke plans to focus on accelerating growth and product diversification into different segments of the adtech ecosystem. Ad-Juster currently has about 40 employees.

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

