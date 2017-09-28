San Diego Meets the Xconomists: When Social Media is Not Enough

Bruce V. Bigelow

September 28th, 2017

San Diego Meet the Xconomists 2017

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Over 200 RSVPs

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Devang Thakkar (left) and John Mattison

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

British vice-consul Hilda Mwangi

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Lucian Iancovici (left), Drew Spaventa, Randy Erman, Mark Bowles

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

John Evey (left), Larry Smarr, Ann Kerr, Drew Senyei

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Councilwoman Barbara Bry, Neil Senturia, Bob Buderi

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Xconomy San Diego Editor Bruce V. Bigelow

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Mike Anderson (left), Adam Harris, Eric Otterson, Cody Nenadal

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Patrick Giblin (left), David Warren, Craig Lauer

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

JLABS' Kara Bortone & Lesley Stolz face Bob Buderi

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Neil Senturia (left), Taner Halicioglu

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Andy White (left), Mike Krenn, Adam Harris, Rob Benson

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

Abhejit Rajagopal (left), Mike Kamdar, Aditya Rajagopal

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

With thanks to our host: Alexandria / The Farmer & The Seahorse...

...and sponsors Fish & Richardson, Hughes Marino, Product Creation Studio, and Silicon Valley Bank

(Photograph by Teresa LoJacono)

The technology for online social networks arrived practically hand-in-hand with the Internet. Since the advent of the World Wide Web in the mid-1990s, we’ve seen such networks proliferate, from the Whole Earth ‘Lectronic Link (remember The WELL?) and chat rooms on Bulletin Board Systems to Yahoo message boards, LinkedIn, Myspace, Twitter, and Instagram. Nowadays, Facebook is the most popular social networking site in the world, with more than 2 billion monthly active users.

Yet somehow, the connections are richer and more meaningful when people come together offline and in-person.

In San Diego, this higher order of social networking becomes apparent each fall, when Xconomy brings together scores of great technologists, entrepreneurs, investors, and other leaders for our annual networking reception. It is one occasion where San Diego’s swirling spheres of business, innovation, technology, and life sciences meet to share their passion for starting new companies and putting a dent in the universe.

Innovation increasingly requires a multi-disciplinary effort, and Xconomy always wants to convene people from a broad cross-section of fields. If innovation indeed occurs along the boundaries, it is our hope to encourage new insights and ideas by bringing together thoughtful people from many different sectors.  In San Diego, that includes individuals with deep expertise in medical diagnostics, genome sequencing, drug development, healthtech, neuroscience, wireless technologies, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, analytic software, and data science.

The “Meet the Xconomists” mixer also happens to be our way of saying “Thanks!” to the folks who have helped to shape our coverage over the past year.

As a media and events company, Xconomy hosts these annual networking receptions in each of the 11 U.S. cities and regions where we provide our unique blend of events and business news coverage. As Xconomy founder Bob Buderi put it so succinctly a decade ago, “We are the authoritative voice on the exponential economy, the realm of business and innovation characterized by exponential technological growth and responsible for an increasing share of productivity and overall economic growth.”

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788

