Synthetic Genomics’ “Breakthrough” Algae Produces Twice as Much Oil

The San Diego biotech company Synthetic Genomics and supermajor ExxonMobil said today they have successfully inserted a gene in a particular strain of algae that more than doubled its oil content without slowing down the algae’s rate of growth.

The two companies described the work in a statement as a “breakthrough in algae biofuel research” and have scheduled a press conference to explain further today, the first day of the Bio International Convention in San Diego. The media briefing includes the genome pioneer J. Craig Venter, who co-founded Synthetic Genomics and serves as its chairman and co-CSO; Vijay Swarup, an ExxonMobil vice president for research and development; and Synthetic Genomics CEO Oliver Fetzer.

The research represents a significant step toward creating an algal strain that could produce green crude oil at commercial scale, according to a spokesman for Synthetic Genomics. Scientists have been hindered over the past decade in developing algae that is both high in oil content and grows quickly, which are both key to the development of scalable and cost-efficient production of biofuel.

(The advance apparently was intriguing enough to draw Darren Woods, ExxonMobil chairman and CEO, to Synthetic Genomics’ La Jolla laboratory. In an undated photo (above) provided by Synthetic Genomics, Woods (left) is touring the lab with Synthetic Genomics CEO Oliver Fetzer.

Results of the research also were published online today in Nature Biotechnology by lead authors Imad Ajjawi and Eric Moellering and a team of scientists at the Synthetic Genomics laboratory in La Jolla. The team focused their research on Nannochloropsis gaditana, an algal strain known for its abundant production of lipids, naturally occurring oils, fats, and other types of organic molecules that are a source of stored energy and a component of cell membranes.

In the paper, scientists report that previous efforts to genetically engineer N. gaditana to grow fast while over-producing lipids at the same time “met with little success.” By using advanced cell engineering technology, however, the team essentially tricked the algae into thinking it is going into stasis, a dormant state that requires heightened oil reserves. By turning on this “genetic switch,” the scientists pushed the algae to increase its oil production from 20 percent to more than 40 percent of cellular content.

In today’s statement, ExxonMobil’s Swarup cautions that additional research and testing is needed “to confirm that we’re proceeding down a path toward scale and commercial viability.”

Yet there’s clearly an undercurrent of hope that the advance at Synthetic Genomics may spark more enthusiasm for algae-based biofuels—a corner of industrial biology that has struggled for years to overcome production cost issues that became particularly unfavorable as fracking became widespread, unlocking an abundance of natural gas and other fossil fuels deposits in North America. As the petroleum industry began to realize substantial cost savings and surpluses, the prospects for algae-based biofuels dimmed.

In a keynote talk in San Diego in 2012, for example, Venter bluntly declared that the prospects for algae-based biofuels were dead unless the federal government enacted regulations that better reflect the long-term costs of fossil fuels on the climate and environment. Following a 45-minute presentation at the annual Stem Cell Meeting on the Mesa, Venter was asked when advances in synthetic biology would begin to make an impact in energy.

“It doesn’t matter what the scientific breakthroughs are, there’s no way to beat oil,” Venter replied.

His pessimistic comments at the time were a sharp contrast to his ebullience three years earlier, when he announced that ExxonMobil planned to invest at least $600 million on the development of renewable, algae-based biofuels under a new partnership with Synthetic Genomics. While that partnership has continued, the work on algae-based biofuels at Synthetic Genomics appeared (from the outside at least) to become less of a priority. For one thing, Synthetic Genomics seemed to shift its focus to other lines of revenue-generating business, such as the development of a work station that scientists could use to make customized, high-quality genes for laboratory research.

With Monday’s announcement, however, Venter’s renowned self-confidence is again in full flower. “The SGI-ExxonMobil science teams have made significant advances over the last several years in efforts to optimize lipid production in algae,” he says in a statement. “This important publication today is evidence of this work, and we remain convinced that synthetic biology holds crucial answers to unlocking the potential of algae as a renewable energy source.”