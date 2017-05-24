Zesty Reinvents Itself With New Cash for Automated Web Tech

Zesty.io, a San Diego Web development firm, has raised $1.3 million in seed funding to spin out its consulting business, and focus instead on providing its core Web content management technology as a subscription-based software-as-a-service.

CEO Randy Apuzzo said Zesty changed from a Web development firm to to SaaS in 2015, with the guidance of successful entrepreneurs like GoFundMe co-founder Andy Ballester, Rocket League video game creator Dave Hagewood, and Facebook early operations engineer Taner Halicioglu. All three are San Diego angel investors, and together provided most of the seed financing round, Apuzzo said.

The company, which now has nine full-time employees, advanced its content management system so that it is globally distributed and cloud-based, Apuzzo said. Zesty now targets enterprise and mid-market companies with its automated Web services.

The company has grown “to the point where we can now raise our Series A round,” Apuzzo said.

Apuzzo acknowledged that the market for Zesty’s services is crowded with competition, including Boston-based Acquia, Adobe Systems (NASDAQ: ADBE), and Sausalito, CA-based Sitecore (acquired last year by the Swedish investment firm EQT).

“We’re the new kids on the block,” Apuzzo said. “We’re also in one of the oldest markets on the Web. It’s technology that’s 14 years old, and that’s in Web time, and we’re going to disrupt it.”

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

