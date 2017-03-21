Esports Startup Cayke Wins Audience Vote at EvoNexus Demo Day

Cayke, a San Diego startup that has developed video editing software to automate the process of creating GIFs and highlight clips from long-running video game streams, was the top vote-getter of seven startups that presented at the EvoNexus Spring Demo Day.

Karan Wadhera, Cayke co-founder and CEO, told several hundred attendees at the event last Thursday that Cayke’s Internet video editor is 10 times as fast as any other video editing program for creating highlight reels of e-sport video streams that can last four or five hours.

Traditional video editing requires expensive hardware to render the stream, and it is painfully slow, Wadhera said. Cayke is instant, modular, platform-independent, and cheaper than current solutions, as he put it.

Wadhera said elite gamers, who can earn close to $1 million a year, are willing to pay editors using conventional video editing technologies a lot of money to create snippets they can use to promote their skills—and to keep their tournament invitations coming.

Other San Diego startups that presented at the March 16 Demo Day event:

—Assured Wireless. Co-founder and president Steve Morley said Assured Wireless had developed wireless technology that enables emergency response workers to communicate, even in the most challenging environments. In anticipation of the nationwide rollout of the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet) later this year, Morley said Assured Wireless has been testing its long-range radio wireless technology in Los Angeles; New Mexico; Harris County, TX; Ames County, CO; and New Jersey.

—Appulse Power. CEO Mete Erturk said his startup has developed power adapters that are smaller and more efficient than existing devices. Appulse is targeting the $20-billion AC/DC power conversion market in consumer electronics.

—GroGuru. Farooq Anjum co-founded GroGuru to develop improved soil moisture sensors and wireless networks to help farmers and agriculture-based businesses improve their irrigation systems and practices. The startup uses cloud-based machine learning to analyze its sensor data and provide more precise irrigation and fertilizer recommendations to growers.

—Iteros. Co-founder and CEO Jennifer Worrall said Iteros has developed software that helps renewable energy providers make their alternative power sources (like rooftop solar and wind-generated energy) more reliable and predictable. Iteros’s energy management software enables homeowners and others to maximize their investment returns, she said.

—Pet Wireless. Founder and CEO Alex Treiner has developed Tailio, an Internet-connected “smart health monitor” for cats that tracks litter box visits, weight, behavior, and urine and waste output. Treiner plans to sell the device directly to consumers, but he said Pet Wireless also is building a large database of information on cat health, with the idea of selling data to veterinarians.

—Reachify. CEO Alex Holt pitched software developed for hospital networks and medical practices that is intended to improve workplace efficiency and ensure that patient questions, issues, and complaints are properly addressed. It is unrelated to New York-based Reachify, a business software developer. “Ninety-six percent of all patient complaints are not related to the quality of care they receive, but with customer service,” Holt said.

Bruce V. Bigelow is the editor of Xconomy San Diego. You can e-mail him at bbigelow@xconomy.com or call (619) 669-8788 Follow @bvbigelow

