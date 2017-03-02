Human Impact of Innovation Super Saver Special Ends Today!

Time is running out to secure the $99 super saver discount for The Xconomy Forum on Human Impact of Innovation on April 19 in San Diego. The forum will take place at The Illumina Theater at The Alexandria at Torrey Pines.

There has been a lot of talk around the importance of studying and understanding how people use something—and we are bringing this idea front and center. We are gathering prominent scientists, executives, investors, and others in San Diego and beyond to examine the human impact of breakthroughs that are expected to have a widespread impact on humans and how we live. We have lined up speakers to discuss how machine learning systems are being applied in healthcare diagnostics, and to help manage information overload, and to chart the road ahead in autonomous navigation and self-driving vehicles.

Speakers to discuss these topics include:

• Dan Goldin, former NASA Administrator; Chairman, President, & CEO, KnuEdge

• Henrik Christensen, Director, UCSD Institute for Contextual Robotics

• Larry Smarr, Director, California Institute for Telecommunications and Information Technology (Calit2)

• Jeff Hawkins, VP on Reproductive Health, Illumina

• Clayton Lewis, Co-founder & CEO, Seattle-based Arivale

• Jay Lichter, Managing Director, Avalon Venture Partners

• Steven Steinhubl, Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute

Xconomy’s super saver special ends tonight at midnight—register today and save $96 on regular registration.

Trending on Xconomy