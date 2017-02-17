Dermata Secures $10M in Combined Financing for Skin Treatments

Xconomy San Diego —

Dermata Therapeutics, a San Diego development-stage biotech advancing new treatments for rosacea, eczema, and related dermatological diseases, said it has secured $5 million in Series A financing and entered into a $5 million credit facility with Silicon Valley Bank.

The company, founded in 2014 by former Santarus CEO Gerald Proehl and San Diego biotech investor David Hale, plans to use the funding for general corporate purposes and to advance Dermata’s line of dermatological drugs. Dermata said it has drugs under development for treating four serious skin diseases: acne rosacea; eczema (atopic dermatitis); acne vulgaris; and ocular rosacea.

Dermata said it received $2.5 million at closing. Under terms of their agreement with Silicon Valley Bank, Dermata will get an additional $2.5 million, subject to meeting certain milestones later this year.

In a statement yesterday, Proehl said, “We believe this funding strategy will provide us with the necessary capital to complete our two ongoing Phase 2 clinical studies with our lead candidate DMT210 in atopic dermatitis and rosacea.”

As the CEO of Santarus, Proehl oversaw the San Diego specialty drugmaker’s negotiations with Salix Pharmaceuticals when it acquired Santarus for $2.6 billion in 2014. Hale was Santarus chairman at the time.