Xconomy Forum: Human Impact of Innovation

10996 Torreyana Rd, San Diego, CA, United States

  • April 19, 2017

  • 1:30 pm – 5:30 pm

What are the major innovations that will have the biggest overall impact on humans—on people’s lives, comfort, health, and security—and what role will San Diego play in the advance of these technologies?

Xconomy is organizing a half-day forum to explore this theme, focusing on the innovations in the life sciences and technology that appear most likely to affect large numbers of people or markets, and on the breakthroughs that promise to result in substantially lower costs for consumers.

Among the fields we’ll be examining:

— Quantified Health
— Fighting Cancer
— Self-driving Vehicles
— Cybersecurity
— Precision Medicine

Confirmed speakers include:

Larry Smarr, Director, CalIT2
Clayton Lewis, Co-founder & CEO, Arivale
Steven Steinhubl, Professor, Scripps Translational Science Institute
Jeff Hawkins, VP on Reproductive Health, Illumina

Schedule:

Registration: 12:30 – 1:30 pm
Program: 1:30 – 5:30 pm
Networking reception: 5:30 – 6:30 pm

Registration Information:

Super Saver: $99
Regular Registration: $195
Startup Special: $95
Student: $40
At the door: $225

Tickets are transferable but not refundable.
*Speakers and schedule are subject to change.

Illumina
