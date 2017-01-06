Molecular Stethoscope Garners $8,200,000 Seed Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=9f0f8b88-eccd-444c-badc-cead54694f48
-
Date
1/6/2017
-
Company Name
Molecular Stethoscope
-
Mailing Address
10835 Road to the Cure San Diego, CA 92121 USA
-
Company Description
The development of genomic measurement technologies and reference databases such as the Human Genome Project (2000) has enabled the use of blood to reliably obtain genetic information.
-
Website
http://www.molecularstethoscope.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$8,200,000
-
Transaction Round
Seed
-
Proceeds Purposes
The company intends to use the funds to continue development of its proprietary liquid biopsy tests for its initial applications in cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases and to accelerate discovery in additional markets.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Data Collective
-
Venture Investor
Pfizer Venture Investments
-
Venture Investor
Index Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed