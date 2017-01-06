Molecular Stethoscope Garners $8,200,000 Seed Funding Round

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Molecular Stethoscope
  • Mailing Address
    10835 Road to the Cure San Diego, CA 92121 USA
  • Company Description
    The development of genomic measurement technologies and reference databases such as the Human Genome Project (2000) has enabled the use of blood to reliably obtain genetic information.
  • Website
    http://www.molecularstethoscope.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $8,200,000
  • Transaction Round
    Seed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The company intends to use the funds to continue development of its proprietary liquid biopsy tests for its initial applications in cardiometabolic and neurodegenerative diseases and to accelerate discovery in additional markets.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Data Collective
  • Venture Investor
    Pfizer Venture Investments
  • Venture Investor
    Index Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Undisclosed

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.