Avidity Biosciences Receives $16,000,000 Series B Funding

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=8489cd83-b1db-4aa2-84bd-ad318cac3dee
Date
1/6/2017
Company Name
Avidity Biosciences
Mailing Address
10975 North Torrey Pines Road La Jolla, CA 92037 USA
Company Description
Avidity Biosciences LLC offers research, development, and manufacturing of drug candidates which include antibody-siRNA complexes.
Website
http://www.aviditybiosciences.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$16,000,000
Transaction Round
Series B
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Takeda Ventures
Venture Investor
EcoR1 Capital Management
Venture Investor
F-Prime Capital
Venture Investor
Moore Venture Partners
Venture Investor
Tavistock Life Sciences
Venture Investor
Brace Pharma