Avidity Biosciences Receives $16,000,000 Series B Funding

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Avidity Biosciences
  • Mailing Address
    10975 North Torrey Pines Road La Jolla, CA 92037 USA
  • Company Description
    Avidity Biosciences LLC offers research, development, and manufacturing of drug candidates which include antibody-siRNA complexes.
  • Website
    http://www.aviditybiosciences.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $16,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series B
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Takeda Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    EcoR1 Capital Management
  • Venture Investor
    F-Prime Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Moore Venture Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Tavistock Life Sciences
  • Venture Investor
    Brace Pharma

