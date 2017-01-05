Sonendo Secures $4,000,006 New Financing Round

-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=6497e54e-6423-4339-ba15-e9888e0f332e
Date
1/5/2017
Company Name
Sonendo
Mailing Address
26061 Merit Circle Laguna Hills, CA 92653 USA
Company Description
Founded in 2006 as Dentatek Corporation by life science-focused accelerator Fjord Ventures, LLC, Sonendo is a privately-held company developing innovative technologies to transform endodontic therapy.
Website
http://www.sonendo.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$4,000,006
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 1 investor participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed