Companion Medical Secures $1,000,000 New Funding Round

Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=46a2da12-5543-4e75-b677-b557c7de207f
Date
1/5/2017
Company Name
Companion Medical
Mailing Address
Undisclosed San Diego, CA 92107 USA
Company Description
Creating medical devices to simplify life
Website
http://www.companion-medical.com
Transaction Type
Debt
Transaction Amount
$1,000,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 5 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed