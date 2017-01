Bitvore Secures $3,451,289 New Financing Round

Company Description

Businesses need to stay on top of the information flowing on the internet. Bitvore solves this by systematically searching out this information, indexing it and intelligently correlating key changes to your portfolio, competitors, customers and suppliers. Employees responsible for product development, sales, marketing and business development can quickly stay on top of important changes happening around the company. Bitvore delivers consistent intelligence, so customers don’t have to dig through dozens of daily alerts filled with irrelevant information.

Bitvore provides high value information specific to the company with little effort and low noise. It’s being used today by major banks on Wall Street to monitor 1,000s of municipal bond credit situations changing across the US.