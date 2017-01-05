Bitvore Secures $3,451,289 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=8f50b4dd-6d89-418b-96ca-1bb0329c3e0b
Date
1/5/2017
Company Name
Bitvore
Mailing Address
8915 Research Drive Irvine, CA 92618 USA
Company Description
Businesses need to stay on top of the information flowing on the internet. Bitvore solves this by systematically searching out this information, indexing it and intelligently correlating key changes to your portfolio, competitors, customers and suppliers. Employees responsible for product development, sales, marketing and business development can quickly stay on top of important changes happening around the company. Bitvore delivers consistent intelligence, so customers don’t have to dig through dozens of daily alerts filled with irrelevant information.
Bitvore provides high value information specific to the company with little effort and low noise. It’s being used today by major banks on Wall Street to monitor 1,000s of municipal bond credit situations changing across the US.
Website
http://www.bitvore.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$3,451,289
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 8 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed