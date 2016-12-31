AnaBios Receives $4,209,800 Series B Funding Round

    12/31/2016
    AnaBios
    3030 Bunker Hill Street San Diego, CA 92109 USA
    AnaBios preclinical drug discovery is entirely based on human-relevant data.
    http://www.anabios.com
    Venture Equity
    $4,209,800
    Series B
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
    Principia SGR

