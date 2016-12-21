eSUB Construction Garners $5,000,000 Series A Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=3a233af2-84c6-4384-bd18-079998319520
-
Date
12/21/2016
-
Company Name
eSUB Construction
-
Mailing Address
6048 Cornerstone Ct. West San Diego, CA 92121 USA
-
Company Description
Construction-Worker-Tablet_esubSubcontractors are an amazing bunch. When you look around, it’s incredible to gaze at the fabulous structures surrounding us, and to realize that it was Subcontractors who provided all the labor to build these feats of architecture. But in the process of building, there come Change Orders-and on complicated structures-a lot of them!
-
Website
http://www.esub.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series A
-
Proceeds Purposes
Tapping into that trend, eSUB intends to use some of its funding to build additional native mobile apps with open APIs to help foremen, project superintendents, supervisors and other field workers get their jobs done.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Revolution Ventures
-
Venture Investor
The Investor Group
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs