eSUB Construction Garners $5,000,000 Series A Financing Round

    12/21/2016
    eSUB Construction
    6048 Cornerstone Ct. West San Diego, CA 92121 USA
    Construction-Worker-Tablet_esubSubcontractors are an amazing bunch. When you look around, it’s incredible to gaze at the fabulous structures surrounding us, and to realize that it was Subcontractors who provided all the labor to build these feats of architecture. But in the process of building, there come Change Orders-and on complicated structures-a lot of them!
    http://www.esub.com
    Venture Equity
    $5,000,000
    Series A
    Tapping into that trend, eSUB intends to use some of its funding to build additional native mobile apps with open APIs to help foremen, project superintendents, supervisors and other field workers get their jobs done.
    Revolution Ventures
    The Investor Group
    Investor
    Stanford Angels and Entrepreneurs

