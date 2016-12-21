Appetize Receives $20,000,000 New Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/21/2016
  • Company Name
    Appetize
  • Mailing Address
    1601 Colorado Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90404 USA
  • Company Description
    Appetize, the Los Angeles-based Point of Sale company, is serving its modern ordering and payment technology to over 400 enterprises today. Appetize is a fast growing and disruptive technology company that is steadily replacing legacy point of sale systems in the sports and entertainment, education, and professional industries.
  • Website
    http://www.appetizeapp.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $20,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Appetize will use the funds to expand its team of POS and payment industry veterans to over 150 employees in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta by mid-2017.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Shamrock Capital Advisors
  • Venture Investor
    Oakview Group

