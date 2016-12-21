Appetize Receives $20,000,000 New Financing

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=79d2c1ed-4805-44da-bf91-9472a95bf7ca
-
Date
12/21/2016
-
Company Name
Appetize
-
Mailing Address
1601 Colorado Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90404 USA
-
Company Description
Appetize, the Los Angeles-based Point of Sale company, is serving its modern ordering and payment technology to over 400 enterprises today. Appetize is a fast growing and disruptive technology company that is steadily replacing legacy point of sale systems in the sports and entertainment, education, and professional industries.
-
Website
http://www.appetizeapp.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$20,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Appetize will use the funds to expand its team of POS and payment industry veterans to over 150 employees in Los Angeles, New York and Atlanta by mid-2017.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Shamrock Capital Advisors
-
Venture Investor
Oakview Group