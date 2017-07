Shire’s David Thompson Joins Precision BioSciences C-Suite

Xconomy Raleigh-Durham —

Precision Biosciences has appointed David Thompson to the new position of chief development officer. Thompson comes to Durham, NC-based Precision from Shire (NASDAQ: SHPG), where he was senior vice president and global head of research and nonclinical development. In his new role, Thompson will oversee Precision’s preclinical strategy for gene therapies and cell therapies based on the company’s genome editing technology.