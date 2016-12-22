Pendo Receives $19,999,947 New Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=20d08169-4acf-49c5-8567-2200939a3866
-
Date
12/22/2016
-
Company Name
Pendo
-
Mailing Address
234 Fayetteville St Raleigh, NC 27603 USA
-
Company Description
Pendo was founded in late 2013 by former product owners that have experienced the joys and challenges of creating great products at companies like Rally, Google, Cisco, and Red Hat among others. Our platform is currently available in preview release.
-
Website
http://www.pendo.io
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$19,999,947
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 10 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed