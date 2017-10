Biohaven Brings Clifford Bechtold Aboard as Chief Operating Officer

Xconomy New York —

Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) has appointed Clifford Bechtold to serve as chief operating officer of the New Haven, CT, company. Bechtold most recently worked at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) as development team leader for genetically defined diseases. His work there encompassed programs in neuromuscular and neurodegenerative diseases. Biohaven is developing treatments for neurological diseases.