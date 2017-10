Merck’s Mark DiNubile Joins BioAegis as Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Mark DiNubile has joined BioAegis Therapeutics as chief medical officer. DiNubile previously spent 16 years at Merck (NYSE: MRK), where his work focused on infectious diseases and vaccines. North Brunswick, NJ-based BioAegis is a clinical stage company developing treatments for inflammation and infection. The company’s lead drug is in Phase 2 studies as a potential treatment for community-acquired bacterial pneumonia patients admitted to the intensive care unit.