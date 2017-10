Genomics Startup Sema4 Appoints Jamie Coffin President and COO

Xconomy New York —

Jamie Coffin has been appointed president and chief operating officer of Stamford, CT-based health IT startup Sema4. Before joining Sema4, Coffin was the CEO of Birmingham, AL-based Source Medical Solutions. His experience also includes senior management posts at Dell and IBM (NYSE: IBM). Sema4 spun out of the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai earlier this year.