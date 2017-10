Arvinas Promotes John Houston to President and CEO

Xconomy New York —

John Houston has been named president and CEO of Arvinas. He will also join the board of directors of the New Haven, CT, drug developer. Houston initially joined Arvinas in January as president of research and development and chief scientific officer. Before Arvinas, Houston spent 18 years in various roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Arvinas is developing a new class of drugs that use the body’s protein disposal system to potentially treat cancer and other diseases.