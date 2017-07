Abeona Therapeutics Appoints Juan Ruiz Chief Medical Officer

Xconomy New York —

Juan Ruiz has joined New York gene therapy developer Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ABEO) as chief medical officer. Ruiz’s experience includes executive positions at Lykera Biomed and Digna Biotech, both Spain-based companies. Abeona’s lead drugs are gene therapy candidates for the rare enzyme deficiency disorder Sanfilippo syndrome type A, and epidermolysis bullosa, which is a rare genetic disease that leads to fragile skin that easily wounds and blisters.