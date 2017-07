O’Connor Resigns From Advaxis, Lombardo Named Interim CEO

Xconomy New York —

Daniel O’Connor has resigned from his positions as CEO, president, and board member of Princeton, NJ-based Advaxis (NASDAQ: ADXS). No reason for O’Connor’s resignation was given in a company news release or documents filed with securities regulators. O’Connor had served as CEO of Advaxis, a cancer immunotherapy developer, since 2013. Advaxis chief business officer Anthony Lombardo is now serving as interim CEO.