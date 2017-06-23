EXOME

Purdue Pharma’s Mark Timney Leaving, Craig Landau Named CEO

Frank Vinluan

June 23rd, 2017

Xconomy New York — 

Purdue Pharma announced that CEO Mark Timney is leaving “to pursue other career opportunities” and another executive within the Stamford, CT-based drug company is taking his place. Craig Landau, a 14-year Purdue veteran, is now CEO. Landau had held several executive and senior management roles in the company, including serving as chief medical officer. In 2013, he was appointed president and CEO of Purdue’s Canada operations. Purdue says Landau will keep his executive management responsibilities for the company’s Canadian sites.

