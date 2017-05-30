At the Alexandria Center Tomorrow: Can NY Biotech Seize the Moment?

Xconomy New York —

A few weeks ago at the annual NewYorkBio conference, Xconomy asked a variety of folks about the state of New York biotechnology in 2017: is the momentum that has been gathering in life sciences in New York still building, or has it stalled?

Their answers were mixed. Some expressed frustration with some of the same problems that have long dogged the life sciences in New York. Others preached patience, citing behind-the-scenes progress and initiatives that will take time to bear fruit. All still believed the potential remains for New York to change its identity, if enough people commit and put the work in through all the ups and downs.

This journey will be the theme of discussion tomorrow at the Apella event space at the Alexandria Center for Life Science, when Xconomy hosts “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum.” We’ve brought together a group of young entrepreneurs, academic leaders, venture investors, lab space developers, and more who are living the New York biotech story. Speakers include: Nobel Laureate and co-chair of LifeSci NYC’s advisory council Harold Varmus; Mount Sinai School of Medicine geneticist Eric Schadt; Lux Capital partner Adam Goulburn; Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute director Mike Foley; Rgenix CEO Masoud Tavazoie; and Celmatix CEO Piraye Beim.

They’ll share their perspectives, offer a balanced, ground-level view of the life sciences industry in New York in 2017, and look to the future through a unique set of varied, interactive chats. Don’t forget to bring some questions—you’ll have a chance to be heard. We’re counting on it.

You can check out the full agenda here, and grab a ticket here—you can still get a discount if you register online, instead of at the door.