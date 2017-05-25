Last Chance to Save on “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum”

Xconomy New York —

Join Xconomy next Wednesday, May 31, at “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum” for an afternoon of unique, candid, and interactive chats to discuss the steps being taken by a variety of key figures to change the state’s biotech identity. Don’t wait to register—our Procrastinator’s Special ends next week and it’s your last chance to save some cash on a ticket.

As always, we’ve convened some of New York’s top biotech decision-makers, founders, investors, and leaders. This year, we’re featuring:

Harold Varmus , Nobel Laureate; Professor, Weill Cornell Medical College; Co-chair, LifeSci NYC advisory council

, Nobel Laureate; Professor, Weill Cornell Medical College; Co-chair, LifeSci NYC advisory council Eric Schadt , Chair, Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Founder, Sema4

, Chair, Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Founder, Sema4 Mike Foley , Sanders Director, Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute

, Sanders Director, Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic , University Professor, Columbia University

, University Professor, Columbia University Adam Goulburn , Partner, Lux Capital

, Partner, Lux Capital Piraye Beim , Founder & CEO, Celmatix

, Founder & CEO, Celmatix Jenna Foger , Executive Director, Alexandria LaunchLabs

, Executive Director, Alexandria LaunchLabs Jason Park , Principal, Flagship Pioneering

, Principal, Flagship Pioneering Nadim Shohdy , Assistant Dean, Therapeutics Alliances, NYU Langone Medical Center

, Assistant Dean, Therapeutics Alliances, NYU Langone Medical Center John Cunningham , Senior Vice President, Alexandria Real Estate Equities

, Senior Vice President, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Masoud Tavazoie, Co-founder & CEO, Rgenix

You can find the full agenda for the afternoon here.

This is an event you won’t want to miss, so grab your ticket today .