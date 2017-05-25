Last Chance to Save on “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum”

Join Xconomy next Wednesday, May 31, at “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum” for an afternoon of unique, candid, and interactive chats to discuss the steps being taken by a variety of key figures to change the state’s biotech identity. Don’t wait to register—our Procrastinator’s Special ends next week and it’s your last chance to save some cash on a ticket.
As always, we’ve convened some of New York’s top biotech decision-makers, founders, investors, and leaders. This year, we’re featuring:
Harold Varmus, Nobel Laureate; Professor, Weill Cornell Medical College; Co-chair, LifeSci NYC advisory council
Eric Schadt, Chair, Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Founder, Sema4
Mike Foley, Sanders Director, Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute
Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic, University Professor, Columbia University