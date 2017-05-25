EXOME

Last Chance to Save on “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum”

May 25th, 2017

Xconomy New York — 

Join Xconomy next Wednesday, May 31, at “New York Biotech Seizes the Momentum” for an afternoon of unique, candid, and interactive chats to discuss the steps being taken by a variety of key figures to change the state’s biotech identity. Don’t wait to register—our Procrastinator’s Special ends next week and it’s your last chance to save some cash on a ticket.

As always, we’ve convened some of New York’s top biotech decision-makers, founders, investors, and leaders. This year, we’re featuring:

  • Harold Varmus, Nobel Laureate; Professor, Weill Cornell Medical College; Co-chair, LifeSci NYC advisory council
  • Eric Schadt, Chair, Department of Genetics and Genomic Sciences at Mount Sinai School of Medicine; Founder, Sema4
  • Mike Foley, Sanders Director, Tri-Institutional Therapeutics Discovery Institute
  • Gordana Vunjak-Novakovic, University Professor, Columbia University
  • Adam Goulburn, Partner, Lux Capital
  • Piraye Beim, Founder & CEO, Celmatix
  • Jenna Foger, Executive Director, Alexandria LaunchLabs
  • Jason Park, Principal, Flagship Pioneering
  • Nadim Shohdy, Assistant Dean, Therapeutics Alliances, NYU Langone Medical Center
  • John Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Alexandria Real Estate Equities
  • Masoud Tavazoie, Co-founder & CEO, Rgenix

