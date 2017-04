Michael J. Fox Foundation Promotes Sohini Chowdhury to Deputy CEO

Xconomy New York —

The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research has promoted Sohini Chowdhury to deputy chief executive officer. Chowdhury previously was senior vice president of research partnerships for the New York-based nonprofit organization. The foundation says that in her new role, Chowdhury will work with CEO Todd Sherer and co-founder and executive vice chairman Debi Brooks in leading the organization. She will also continue to oversee the foundation’s research partnerships.