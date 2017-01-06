Namely Lands $50,000,000 Series D Financing

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=acb3c65c-dd12-4dc9-89dc-88a440eece0b
-
Date
1/6/2017
-
Company Name
Namely
-
Mailing Address
195 Broadway 15th Floor New York, NY 10007 USA
-
Company Description
Namely is the first talent management platform built for the professional services industry—specifically advertising. Namely enables agencies to manage their teams, retain key employees and grow revenues.
-
Website
http://www.namely.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$50,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series D
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Altimeter Capital
-
Venture Investor
Scale Venture Partners
-
Venture Investor
Sequoia Capital
-
Venture Investor
Matrix Partners
-
Venture Investor
True Ventures