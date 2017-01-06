Namely Lands $50,000,000 Series D Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/6/2017
  • Company Name
    Namely
  • Mailing Address
    195 Broadway 15th Floor New York, NY 10007 USA
  • Company Description
    Namely is the first talent management platform built for the professional services industry—specifically advertising. Namely enables agencies to manage their teams, retain key employees and grow revenues.
  • Website
    http://www.namely.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $50,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series D
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Altimeter Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Scale Venture Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Sequoia Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Matrix Partners
  • Venture Investor
    True Ventures

