Rockets of Awesome Secures $12,500,000 Series A Financing

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=4f17020b-1907-4bba-81ee-8b5e961761bc
Date
1/5/2017
Company Name
Rockets of Awesome
Mailing Address
75 Spring Street 4th Floor New York, NY 10012 USA
Company Description
We are a team of moms, dads, aunts, and uncles. We’re inspired by our amazing and picky kids, but (we’re not going to lie) shopping for them is a never-ending chore. We’re done with endless scrolling and dressing room drama.
Website
http://www.rocketsofawesome.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$12,500,000
Transaction Round
Series A
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
August Capital
Venture Investor
Forerunner Ventures
Venture Investor
General Catalyst Partners