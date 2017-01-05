Rockets of Awesome Secures $12,500,000 Series A Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/5/2017
  • Company Name
    Rockets of Awesome
  • Mailing Address
    75 Spring Street 4th Floor New York, NY 10012 USA
  • Company Description
    We are a team of moms, dads, aunts, and uncles. We’re inspired by our amazing and picky kids, but (we’re not going to lie) shopping for them is a never-ending chore. We’re done with endless scrolling and dressing room drama.
  • Website
    http://www.rocketsofawesome.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $12,500,000
  • Transaction Round
    Series A
  • Proceeds Purposes
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    August Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Forerunner Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    General Catalyst Partners

