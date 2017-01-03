Uru Garners $800,000 Seed Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    1/3/2017
  • Company Name
    Uru
  • Mailing Address
    625 Avenue of the Americas 3rd Floor New York, NY 10011 USA
  • Company Description
    Uru instantly understands the content of your video and all of the untapped monetization opportunities inside it. Based on these learnings, it pinpoints appropriate brand partners and instantly immerses them in your video in a seamless, likable way.
  • Website
    http://www.uruvideo.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $800,000
  • Transaction Round
    Seed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    The company intends to use the funds to expand the technical team and to support partnerships with beta customers.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Notation Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Betaworks
  • Venture Investor
    Rough Draft Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Presence Capital
  • Venture Investor
    Investor
  • Venture Investor
    Investor
  • Venture Investor
    Investor
  • Venture Investor
    Investor

No related articles.

Trending on Xconomy

Xconomy on Demand

Did you miss something? Don't despair…

Xconomy offers a number of ways to subscribe for free!

Subscribe Now
IDG Tech Network
Protected by Carbonite
Eventbrite - events made easy

Business, life sciences, and technology news — covering Boston, Seattle, San Diego, Detroit/Ann Arbor, San Francisco, New York, Raleigh-Durham, Boulder/Denver, Texas, Wisconsin, Indiana, and beyond.

© 2007-2017, Xconomy, Inc. Xconomy is a registered service mark of Xconomy, Inc. All rights reserved.

Website development support from Andrew Koyfman with design support from Rob Hunter.