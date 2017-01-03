Uru Garners $800,000 Seed Financing

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=20fafc77-511f-4cad-8f0f-95f4dca47d10
-
Date
1/3/2017
-
Company Name
Uru
-
Mailing Address
625 Avenue of the Americas 3rd Floor New York, NY 10011 USA
-
Company Description
Uru instantly understands the content of your video and all of the untapped monetization opportunities inside it. Based on these learnings, it pinpoints appropriate brand partners and instantly immerses them in your video in a seamless, likable way.
-
Website
http://www.uruvideo.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$800,000
-
Transaction Round
Seed
-
Proceeds Purposes
The company intends to use the funds to expand the technical team and to support partnerships with beta customers.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Notation Capital
-
Venture Investor
Betaworks
-
Venture Investor
Rough Draft Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Presence Capital
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Investor
-
Venture Investor
Investor