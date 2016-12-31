Rent the Runway Receives $60,000,000 New Financing

-
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=614b5a61-04e3-4dd7-9c5e-7e8a0651168f
12/31/2016
Rent the Runway
304 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013 USA
What if you had an entire rack lined with styles that were perfect for any special occasion, another filled with cheeky ’80s redux? And what if you had a team of stylists to constantly update everything and offer tips about what size to wear and how to accessorize?
http://www.renttherunway.com
Venture Equity
$60,000,000
Undisclosed
This new round of funding will allow us to continue revolutionizing the fashion industry by giving millions of women access to designer brands.
Fidelity Management & Research Company
Technology Ventures
Bain Capital Ventures
Highland Capital Partners
Advance Publications