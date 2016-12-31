Rent the Runway Receives $60,000,000 New Financing

  • Feed Type
  • Date
    12/31/2016
  • Company Name
    Rent the Runway
  • Mailing Address
    304 Hudson Street New York, NY 10013 USA
  • Company Description
    What if you had an entire rack lined with styles that were perfect for any special occasion, another filled with cheeky ’80s redux? And what if you had a team of stylists to constantly update everything and offer tips about what size to wear and how to accessorize?
  • Website
    http://www.renttherunway.com
  • Transaction Type
    Venture Equity
  • Transaction Amount
    $60,000,000
  • Transaction Round
    Undisclosed
  • Proceeds Purposes
    This new round of funding will allow us to continue revolutionizing the fashion industry by giving millions of women access to designer brands.
  • M&A Terms
  • Venture Investor
    Fidelity Management & Research Company
  • Venture Investor
    Technology Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Bain Capital Ventures
  • Venture Investor
    Highland Capital Partners
  • Venture Investor
    Advance Publications

