EquityZen Receives $1,809,374 New Funding

Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=8f78551a-5cb5-41af-a093-97d7c2033d43
Date
12/31/2016
Company Name
EquityZen
Mailing Address
222 Broadway New York, NY 10038 USA
Company Description
EquityZen’s mission is to improve the way startup employees are paid by unlocking the value of their equity compensation in a way that benefits all key players: the shareholder, the company, and the investor.
Website
http://www.equityzen.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$1,809,374
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 6 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
Undisclosed