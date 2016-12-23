Marketing Evolution Secures $4,000,000 New Financing

-
Feed Type
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=b646581e-087e-45f5-b8b8-525762f913d4
Date
12/23/2016
Company Name
Marketing Evolution
Mailing Address
122 E. 42nd St. New York, NY 10168 USA
Company Description
At Marketing Evolution, we believe the world would be a better place if marketers had the tools to be more connected with their customers and prospects.
Website
http://www.marketingevolution.com
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
Transaction Amount
$4,000,000
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
Proceeds Purposes
The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand operations.
M&A Terms
Venture Investor
SaaS Capital