Marketing Evolution Secures $4,000,000 New Financing

    12/23/2016
    Marketing Evolution
    122 E. 42nd St. New York, NY 10168 USA
    At Marketing Evolution, we believe the world would be a better place if marketers had the tools to be more connected with their customers and prospects.
    http://www.marketingevolution.com
    Venture Equity
    $4,000,000
    Undisclosed
    The company intends to use the funds to continue to expand operations.
    SaaS Capital

