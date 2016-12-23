Explain Everything Secures $3,700,000 Series A Funding

    12/23/2016
    Explain Everything
    119 West 24th Street New York, NY 10011 USA
    Explain Everything is the most versatile interactive whiteboard available for your device – use it for sharing knowledge, building understanding, personal productivity and much more.
    http://www.explaineverything.com
    Venture Equity
    $3,700,000
    Series A
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
    EBRD Venture Capital Investment Programme
    Credo Ventures
    New Europe Venture Equity
    RTA Capital

