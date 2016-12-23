Explain Everything Secures $3,700,000 Series A Funding

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=c611a04d-28f1-4dbf-afc0-17e869a5524b
-
Date
12/23/2016
-
Company Name
Explain Everything
-
Mailing Address
119 West 24th Street New York, NY 10011 USA
-
Company Description
Explain Everything is the most versatile interactive whiteboard available for your device – use it for sharing knowledge, building understanding, personal productivity and much more.
-
Website
http://www.explaineverything.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$3,700,000
-
Transaction Round
Series A
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
Venture Investor
EBRD Venture Capital Investment Programme
-
Venture Investor
Credo Ventures
-
Venture Investor
New Europe Venture Equity
-
Venture Investor
RTA Capital