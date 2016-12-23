CafeX Communications Receives $16,143,459 New Financing Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=60cb9fb8-758a-4a83-afee-0d3c9980d49f
-
Date
12/23/2016
-
Company Name
CafeX Communications
-
Mailing Address
1040 Avenue of the Americas New York, NY 10018 USA
-
Company Description
Our award-winning software makes it easier for companies to enhance live engagement within web and mobile apps. Contact us to learn more.
-
Website
http://www.cafex.com
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$16,143,459
-
Transaction Round
Undisclosed
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed. 10 investors participated in the offering. The amount may include options, warrants or other securities. Contact technology company for investment details, if applicable. Not an offer or solicitation for the sale of securities or debt. SEC regulatory filing.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Undisclosed