Backtrace Garners $5,000,000 Series A Funding Round

-
Feed Type
-
Link
http://www.venturedeal.com/Search/SearchResultTransactionDetail.aspx?TransactionId=c2da321a-6bd6-4c67-b662-9a75c1fe4c25
-
Date
12/23/2016
-
Company Name
Backtrace
-
Mailing Address
110 Fifth Avenue 5th Floor New York, NY 10011 USA
-
Company Description
Backtrace, located in New York City, is dedicated to building the best debugging technology for today’s enterprise software. Our turn-key error management platform helps teams quickly figure out the when, where, and why behind application errors.
-
Website
http://www.backtrace.io
-
Transaction Type
Venture Equity
-
Transaction Amount
$5,000,000
-
Transaction Round
Series A
-
Proceeds Purposes
Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
-
M&A Terms
-
Venture Investor
Amplify Partners
-
Venture Investor
Rally Ventures
-
Venture Investor
Tribeca Venture Partners