Backtrace Garners $5,000,000 Series A Funding Round

    12/23/2016
    Backtrace
    110 Fifth Avenue 5th Floor New York, NY 10011 USA
    Backtrace, located in New York City, is dedicated to building the best debugging technology for today’s enterprise software. Our turn-key error management platform helps teams quickly figure out the when, where, and why behind application errors.
    http://www.backtrace.io
    Venture Equity
    $5,000,000
    Series A
    Proceeds purposes were not disclosed.
    Amplify Partners
    Rally Ventures
    Tribeca Venture Partners

